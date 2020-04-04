COVID-19 patient booked for attacking duty doctor at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

A group of policemen in protective gear were also deployed at the hospital, where a majority of coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment, a day after the attack on doctors.

The Hyderabad police on Friday registered a case against a COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient at government-run Gandhi Hospital for assaulting the duty doctor. A group of policemen in protective gear were also deployed at the hospital, where a majority of coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment, a day after the attack on doctors.

A case was registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC. The Chilkalguda police also questioned the patient’s family members as part of investigating the case, reported The New Indian Express.

Two COVID-19 patients had attacked doctors on duty after the death of their relative who too was under treatment for the virus in the same ward on Wednesday.

Policemen deployed at the hospital could not enter the isolation ward earlier as they lacked personal protective gear like masks and suits.

The attack had sparked a protest by doctors and paramedics who demanded protection. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the hospital to assure the doctors about security.

"Proud policemen deployed at Gandhi hospital for safety of doctors," tweeted Anjani Kumar, along with a picture of the policemen wearing masks and protective gear.

Proud police men deployed at Gandhi hospital for safety of Doctors pic.twitter.com/H59iUJ1LAX — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 3, 2020

Eatala Rajender, the state health minister had spoken out against the incident and reiterated that doctors must be protected.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. We will take strict action against the attackers. If doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people's lives, what's the point of beating them? Attacking the doctors is a damning act. Events like this are not good at a serious time. Doctors are working for the public for 24 hours. We provide protection to every doctor. Work with reassurance,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad has written to the Superintendent of Police and District Collector to provide extra security for doctors and other hospital staff.

Due to the alleged non-cooperative attitude of six men undergoing treatment, the hospital authorities fear an attack on doctors.

All six had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi last month. At least 40 others who attended the meet from Adilabad have been kept at other quarantine facilities.

