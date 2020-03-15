COVID-19: Osmania and Hyderabad Central universities suspend classes till March 31

Osmania University said that all semester examinations that are already scheduled and are underway shall be held as per the schedule.

news Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and in the effort to step up the precautionary measures, Hyderabad Central University (or University of Hyderabad) and Osmania Universities have cancelled all classes till March 31. The decision was taken in light of the advisory issued by the Union Government and the Telangana government.

A notification by the Hyderabad Central University or University of Hyderabad said that the scheduled examinations will also stand suspended during the same period. It asked all stakeholders of the campus — students, teachers and non-teaching staff, both regular and outsourcing employees — to follow and help each other in ensuring preventive measures.

According to the notification, all workshops, academic seminars and symposiums, workshops and cultural events will also be cancelled. "All students are strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the local authorities," it added.

Hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facilities and will be available only at a few hostels on the campus. If students wish to stay back on the campus, they should not allow guests from outside and food deliveries.

All common facilities such as the library, gym and yoga will also remain closed for the same period. Each hostel will form a committee to coordinate with varsity health officials

The University has also urged its stakeholders with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days to inform the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who is in charge of medical monitoring on campus.

During this period of time, all faculty members, officers and staff shall continue to attend to their duties and responsibilities as office work will remain unaffected.

Osmania University officials also announced the closure of its University campus, constituent and district postgraduate colleges and other colleges under it until March 31.

However, in a press release, Osmania University said, “All semester examinations that are already scheduled and are underway shall be held as per the schedule. All hostels and messes, including libraries, will also be closed with immediate effect.”

It has further stated that all public gatherings, seminars, conferences and workshops will not be permitted until March 31. However, the Registrar's office said that all the administrative offices and units of the University will function as usual.

Developments from these universities came after the Telangana government issued measures to prevent the coronavirus spread. So far, India has recorded at least 93 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths.

