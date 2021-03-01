COVID-19: Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, Kiran Shaw vaccinated in Bengaluru

Monday marked the beginning of phase 2 of Indiaâ€™s vaccine drive.

news COVID-19

Infosys Chairman Emeritus Narayana Murthy and Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy were among those who received the COVID-19 vaccination at Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of Axilor Ventures also received the shot from the same hospital.

Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the vaccine drive for those above 60 years of age as well as citizens above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

In districts across the state, many politicians took the jab, including Industries Minister and former CM Jagadish Shettar in Hubbali.

The nationwide drive began on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and appealed to the people to join in the fight against the pandemic.

BJP leaders in the state, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Monday heaped praise on the PM for this.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "PM @narendramodi Ji got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this morning. My appeal to all corona warriors who are yet to get the vaccine and all those eligible for second phase to take the vaccine," adding, "Let us make India and Karnataka Covid free."

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also appreciated PM Modi for setting an example for citizens. "Our PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today at AIIMS, Delhi. A great leader who shows the way by being an example!," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the drive in Bengaluru for the second phase was initially marred with delays due to technical glitches. While some hospitals started vaccinating a little after 1 pm instead of 11.30 am, some hospitals, including private setups, decided to start from Tuesday or Wednesday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Biocon, also tweeted on Monday that she received the vaccination on Monday, and has experience no side effects so far.