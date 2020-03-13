COVID-19: Mobile phone sector states at Rs 6,000 cr production loss by April

The India Cellular & Electronics Association has addressed a letter to the Electronics Ministry on this and asked the government to intervene on a few issues.

Almost all industrial sectors in India will be impacted by the current crisis in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one key sector undoubtedly is the mobile phone sector. According to India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), the loss of production in India is estimated to be of the order of ₹6,000 crore. This can be split into ₹3,500 crore in March and another around ₹2,500 crore in April.

The association has addressed a letter to the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) on this and asked the government to intervene on a few issues.

India is one of the largest mobile phone manufacturing countries in the world, however, almost every component that goes into these devices is imported. Though there are supplies coming from countries like South Korea and Japan, China remains the biggest source for the components. With a virtual shutdown of manufacturing in China, particularly in those regions where these electronic component units are located, there was bound to be a loss of production of mobile phones in India. Most of the assembling units hold some basic inventory of components. To that extent, they would have been able to meet their production targets up to February. The difficulties may start in March and may intensify in April. The real problem is if you have 300 components going into a mobile phone, you need all 300. Even if one component is missing, the entire production plan has to be stopped.

Fortunately, the coronavirus situation in China has eased up considerably and production resumed in many factories there. It is said that the units in the Shenzhen /Guangzhou area are reporting increased labour attendance which means production has started. This means the overall loss of production in March may be around 50 to 60% while in April it may taper down to 25-30%.

The ICEA wants that wherever the mobile-making units have committed a Commencement of Production Dates (CODs), there has to be some relaxation since the shipment of the capital goods they had ordered is getting delayed. Similarly, units within SEZs which had been given time till March 31 to import capital goods under the sunset clause will have to be assured that the sunset date will stand extended.

The other requirement from the industry is that some technical personnel from China be permitted to travel to India after subjecting them to the necessary medical examination, to help with the setting up of and maintaining the manufacturing facilities.



