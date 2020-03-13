mfine, an AI powered, on-demand healthcare service which enables virtual medical consultation, announced a partnership with Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru to provide mobile assessment for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals are facing a surge in outpatient cases with flu-like symptoms. mfine will assist Apollo Hospitals and provide mobile screening through its app to detect probable cases of COVID-19 and help in ascertaining if a patient requires immediate attention or if they are going to be okay. Virtual consultations will help safeguard healthcare workers who are among the most at risk of contracting the virus, and also keep patients away from crowded waiting rooms and potential risk of infection.

Early this week, mfine launched a preliminary screening for coronavirus and since then more than 1200 users got assessed and the numbers are increasing. Many people are opting for doctor consultations to get the assessment done rather than getting anxious and being carried away by misinformation.

mfine’s coronavirus assessment is built specifically to triage and diagnose coronavirus symptoms at the earliest. It lets doctors consult with patients over a digital voice or video link rather than in person; this enables them to see more patients without being exposed to the virus themselves. It also helps contain the spread by allowing patients to consult a doctor quickly from the comfort of their homes. During the consultation, the system collects basic information from the patients and triages severe cases through symptom mapping. The doctor interacts with the patient over audio and video, gives prescription and informs about warning signs like breathlessness, chest discomfort and dizziness. The doctors recommend a hospital visit if a patient is seen having any of the warning signs. For e.g. if there is a patient with breathlessness, he is recommended to visit a hospital. The system also follows up with the patient after two days of the initial consultation, to check on how the patient is recovering.

Additionally, mfine is also adding an AI system for recognising cough sounds from patients directly on the app. With this, it should make the triaging even more accurate. The AI allows users to record a sound of their cough and the AI system classifies the nature (dry, wet, lower or upper respiratory) and severity of the cough for the doctors to take the right course of action.

Karnataka has seen the first case of coronavirus fatality in the country and there are five people infected with many more getting tested. Isolation wards have been set up and social distancing has been advised to all citizens. Unnecessary exposure to hospitals can result in infection by carriers and wider propagation of the disease. Hospitals can also get overburdened with crowded waiting rooms and increase in patients wanting care. As the coronavirus continues to spread, the state’s healthcare system might get overwhelmed with a huge number of patients, all diagnosed at the same time, which could result in both medical staff and patients being at risk.

India has one doctor for every 1700 people which is below the WHO recommendation. Overcrowded cities and living in close quarters significantly increases the chances of getting infected. But, with more than 330 million smartphone users and easy access to the internet, mobile-enabled delivery of healthcare services is one of the easiest ways to reach a large number of patients and give them access to doctors, without risking exposure.

Prasad Kompalli, CEO and Co-Founder, mfine said, “In times like these, it’s very important to maintain social distance and at the same time be in the care of experts i.e Doctors. Online consultation is the best way for people to reach out to Doctors instead of crowding hospitals. It’s great to see our partner hospitals from the network also pushing telemedicine capability using the mfine platform. With online consults, they are able to serve people and avoid the spread of the virus among people, physicians and the staff. ”

Apollo Hospitals released a statement and said, “Since the outbreak in Bangalore, we have seen a large number of patients visiting the hospital showing flu-like symptoms. But the number of patients who have consulted virtually with our doctors has been unprecedented. In times like these, mobile technology can help reduce the panic and risk of infection to both patients and also healthcare workers.”

The mfine app is available on Android and iOS.

For more information on COVID-19, click here.