COVID-19: Malls, theatres, pools closed in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur till March 31

The Maharashtra government has declared coronavirus an epidemic in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday (March 13) midnight.

Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.

Wherever possible, companies should allow employees to work from home in view of coronavirus threat, he said.

Thackeray announced that schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas will remain shut till further orders.

However, the SSC exams in those schools will continue as per schedule, he said.

He also informed the House that so far, 17 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state- three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, 10 in Pune and one in Thane.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to avoid visiting malls.

Earlier on Friday, one more person was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in Pune, taking the number of Covid-19 cases in the city to 10, and two more people in Nagpur tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases in Maharashtra is now 17.

The person who tested positive for the virus in Pune had a travel history to the United States, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. The official pointed out that barring one, all coronavirus patients in Pune had travelled abroad and there was no "local transmission" of the disease as such.

Meanwhile, two days after a 45-year-old man was found to be infected with coronavirus in Nagpur, his wife and friend also tested positive, Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said.

"The man had returned from the US last week along with his wife and a friend," he informed.

There are now ten confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, and one in Thane.

On Thursday, 31 samples came out negative while on Friday 12 samples tested negative. A total of 216 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology from Pune, of which 191 came out negative and ten positive. Fifteen reports were awaited.

"People should not panic as there is no outbreak as far as local transmission is concerned, however, they are requested to take precautions and maintain social distancing," the commissioner added.