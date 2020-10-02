COVID-19: Kerala allows Collectors to impose Sec 144, bans gathering of more than 5 people

The order states that public gatherings and congregations pose an impending danger of “super spread” of COVID-19 in the state.

The Kerala government has come up with stringent COVID-19 regulations as the state is witnessing a rapid increase in the spread of the coronavirus. The new regulations, issued on Thursday, prohibits assembly of more than five people at a time for a month, starting from October 3.

The new order, which will be in place from October 3 to October 31, also states that District Collectors can implement prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in order to enforce physical distancing. The Collectors can assess the ground situation and use the provisions of Section 144 of CrPC, the state government said.

Strict restrictions will be implemented in containment zones and in areas where disease spread is apprehended. However, the order will not be applicable to marriages, where 50 people can be present, and funerals, which can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

On Thursday, 8,830 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Health workers continued to be affected in large numbers with 105 more testing positive on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press meet.

The total cases touched 1.50 lakh on September 24 with the pace of the spread further increasing, prompting the state government to warn of strict action against those not following preventive measures such as physical distancing and wearing of masks.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 59,157 samples were tested, taking the cumulative samples screened so far to 29,85,534, CM told reporters. Of the fresh cases, as many as 7,013 had contracted the disease through contact and the source of infection of 730 people was not known, he said.

At least 72,339 people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 1,072, followed by Malappuram (968) and Ernakulam (934). Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 856, most of them below 40 years of age, the Chief Minister said.

