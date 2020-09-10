The Telangana government on Wednesday formed a three-member task force committee to monitor the fees being charged by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The members of the committee include IAS officers: Rahul Bojja, Sarfaraz Ahmed and D Divya.

The task force shall ensure that the private hospitals adhere to the maximum rates fixed by the government and also see to it that the private hospitals are following the COVID-19 treatment and safety protocols.

The task force committee was constituted after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) assured of stringent action against the private hospitals which are fleecing patients.

“It is very atrocious, is this the time (during the pandemic) to earn money, at a time when the whole world is suffering....We will appoint a task force with a senior IAS officer and take their report,” KCR said in the Legislative Assembly during a short discussion on the COVID-19 situation.

KCR was responding to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s comments over allegations that private hospitals charged exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment.

The state government had earlier barred some hospitals from treating COVID-19 patients on complaints over billing.

KCR, who dismissed opposition Congress and BJP criticism against the state government on COVID-19 management, said the state is doing well, including with regard to fatalities and number of people recovering from the infectious disease.

The government has increased the number of tests and is keen on ramping up testing further, he said.

As of Wednesday, Telangana recorded a total of 1,47,642 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 916. Presently, the state has 31,654 active cases. On Tuesday, the state carried out 62,649 tests as per the medical bulletin.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state government has improved health facilities, including recruitment of doctors, availability of medicines like remdesivir, and oxygen beds in government hospitals, to deal with the pandemic.

PTI inputs