With one more positive case of COVID-19 reported in Kerala on Thursday, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 28, including the 3 students who have since recovered.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his press conference, announced that a Kasaragod resident who had been exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 had been tested positive.

“Totally, 31,173 people are under observation for coronavirus in Kerala currently. Out of this, 30,936 people are being observed in their houses while 237 people are observed in hospitals,” the Chief Minister confirmed.

On Thursday, 64 new persons were admitted to hospitals across the state over suspected COVID-19 symptoms. A total of 6103 persons have been placed under observation and 5155 others have been removed from observation, the chief minister added.

The samples of 2921 persons who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 were sent for testing. Out of these 2342 samples returned negative for the virus.

In order to test more samples, the government has authorised 4 more testing centres in Kerala, namely State Public Health and Clinical Laboratory and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram, Malabar Cancer Centre in Thalassery and XXXX.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also added that the state would coordinate with the military forces in order to battle the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state will also make use of military resources such as its hospitals and medical staff to contain the virus.

Apart from batting the pandemic itself, the chief minister spoke about the need to offer psychological and emotional support to the families who have been suspected to have contracted COVID-19 and are under home quarantine.

“A team of 133 members have been convened in different districts who will offer all the care and support to maintain the mental health of affected families. Further, 11,832 telephonic counselling services have also been made available to date to help affected families,” Pinarayi added.