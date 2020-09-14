Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest single-day spike of 9,894 new COVID-19 cases and 104 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,59,445 and the death toll to 7,265, the Health department said in its daily bulletin.

A total of 8,402 recoveries were also reported on the day. The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on September 2 with 9,860 cases.

Out of 9,894 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 3,479 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Over the past week, Bengaluru has reported over 3,000 COVID-19 cases on each day. Between September 8 and September 12, Bengaluru reported 3102, 3419, 3161, 3426 and 3552 COVID-19 cases.

As of September 13 evening, cumulatively 4,59,445 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,265 deaths and 3,52,958 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 99,203 active cases, 98,396 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 807 were in ICU.

As many as 45 out of total 104 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (15), Ballari (8), Dharwad (7), Shivamogga (5), Hassan (4), Dakshina Kannada, Koppal and Tumakuru (3), Gadag, Kolar and Raichur (2), and Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,479, followed by Mysuru (665), Ballari (661), Hassan (426), Dakshina Kannada (404), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (299), Tumakuru (294), Koppal (259) and Mandya (246), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,70,662 infections, followed by Ballari (26,813) and Mysuru (25,751).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 1,27,132, followed by Ballari (21,728) and Mysuru (18,158).

A total of 38,00,976 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,955 were tested on Sunday alone. Among the samples tested on Sunday, 31,657 were rapid antigen tests.