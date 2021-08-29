COVID-19: Karnataka private hospitals prepare third wave action plan

With a section of experts anticipating a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka in October, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka has prepared an action plan to cater to the probable crisis. PHANA has more than 500 member hospitals treating COVID-19 in Bengaluru and around 6,000 hospitals across the state. PHANA is also one of the respondents in the Karnataka High Court case regarding the state’s response to the pandemic.

A report detailing the preparedness of 500 such hospitals prepared by a PHANA expert panel will be submitted to the Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar on August 30. A PHANA official said, “We, the office bearers from our association are submitting a report prepared by an Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr Hema Divakar and a team of concerned specialists outlining the details about preparedness for the third wave”.

“After a host of experts started talking about an impending third wave of infections in the country, we also constituted a committee of specialist doctors including pediatricians,” PHANA president Dr Prasanna HM.

“We have listed four to five things in our report. We have stated that we have increased ICU beds, ICU beds for children, improvement in oxygen supply chain management among other things,” Dr Prasanna added.

The state government too had set up an expert panel under the leadership of Dr Devi Shetty to prepare for the impending third wave. The High Level Expert Committee had used statistical models of the past two waves of the infection and had predicted models of best, worst and moderate case scenarios depending on the virulence and transmissibility. Based on these scenarios, the panel had listed out a district-wise need for necessary infrastructure.

However, for the past two months, Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is seeing a gradual decrease in cases since the peak of the devastating second wave of infections in April-May. Karnataka reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, including 310 in Bengaluru, and 13 deaths on Saturday, the health department said. The day also saw 1,289 discharges, including 329 in Bengaluru. The positivity rate stood at 0.66%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.05%.