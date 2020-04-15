COVID-19: Karnataka govt launches separate support unit to monitor patients in ICUs

At the end of each day, the Critical Care Support Unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action.

In a bid to prevent the rise of COVID-19 fatalities in the state, the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Karnataka government said it has established the country’s first Critical Care Support Unit to monitor patients admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

A press note issued by the department said the unit was inaugurated by Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education in the presence of Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health); Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare; and other senior department officials along with doctors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr K Sudhakar said, “Karnataka is the first state in the country to establish a dedicated unit for Critical Care Support, by linking ICUs of COVID hospitals across the state onto a single platform. The objective of the Critical Care Support Unit is to monitor COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Karnataka state so that the hospitals are prepared for the potential onslaught by the virus and thereby to achieve Zero COVID mortality in Karnataka. “

He added, “This is a unique and path breaking initiative that has been put in place by the Government of Karnataka by which we are able to capture the details of ICU COVID-19 patients in real time. This bottoms-up approach provides the necessary data for analysis by experts of the Taskforce.”

Officials said the Critical Care Support Unit will be monitored by a centralised team of doctors from the Health and Family Welfare Department, medical colleges and Interns from KIMS (Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences), MS Ramaiah Hospital and Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College. This team will work around the clock in three shifts to monitor patients admitted to ICUs.

Jawaid Akhtar explained, “At the end of each day, the Critical Care Support Unit will review the progress and implementation of the action plan and share it with higher authorities for further action. This unit also serves as a hand holding facility for doctors in interior parts of the state, who may not have access to new technologies and will be of immense value in saving a life at this critical moment.”

At present, the death toll in the state due to the pandemic is at 11 and four persons are being treated in ICUs.