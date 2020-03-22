COVID-19: IT companies in Hyderabad asked to share info about foreign returnees

Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with representatives from the IT industry, to ensure that all those coming from abroad spend 14 days in quarantine.

Amid heightened surveillance on those coming from abroad to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Saturday asked the Information Technology (IT) companies to report to it about the employees who have returned from overseas trips.

They were also asked to share details with the government about the representatives coming from other countries for business related activities. The IT companies were directed to ensure that all those coming from abroad spend 14 days in quarantine.

Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with representatives from the IT industry's apex body NASSCOM, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Cyberabad Security Council.

The direction to the IT sector came in the wake of the state government stepping up surveillance on those who came from abroad after March 1 after it came to light that many are not following the quarantine period.

The minister advised the companies to act as per the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus. He urged them to continue sanitization and checking at entry points to their offices.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, outlined the various measures the state government is taking to contain the spread of the coronavirus and expressed satisfaction at the various measures the IT industry captains are taking to ensure the well-being of the employees. Minister said that the government will share the situation reports with the industry from time to time, and they can make decisions based on these reports.

He urged the industry captains to take very good care of the support staff like housekeeping, security, and other unorganized sector staff in this hour of crisis. He said that the industry should come together to help the unorganized support staff and ensure they don't face any financial difficulty.

The industry representatives apprised the Minister about how the IT & ITES industry is ensuring the safety and security of the employees while they continue to deliver the best to their clients across the globe in these trying circumstances.

They outlined the various screening and sanitation measures undertaken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their employees.

They appreciated the Telangana government's proactive approach in containing the spread of coronavirus and thanked the IT Minister for the constant support extended to the industry in the state. They thanked the state government for reaching out to the industry in a timely fashion when there was a coronavirus scare in HITEC city area about two weeks ago.

Telangana has so far reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases.