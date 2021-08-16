COVID-19 indices continue to improve in Bengaluru, case fatality rate below 1%

The vaccination rate has however continued to go down much below the 1-lakh daily target set by the BBMP.

news COVID-19

Key COVID-19 indices in Bengaluru have continued to see improvement on a week-on-week basis for the week ending August 14. This comes as physical schools/ pre-university colleges for classes 9-12 will start from August 23 in Bengaluru along with other districts. Notably, COVID-19 hospital admissions which had shot up in the week ending August 7 bucking the trend of more than eight weeks have again dropped. A total of 107 COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals in Bengaluru under the government quota in the week ending August 14 compared to 156 patients admitted during the week ending August 7.

Read: Bengaluru: COVID-19 hospital admissions go up, experts urge public to be cautious

Since the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, week-on-week case numbers, positivity rate, COVID-19 deaths have kept on improving gradually even after considerable relaxations were announced starting July 4.

Following the trend, Bengaluru saw 2,416 cases in the week ending August 14 compared to 2,738 cases in the previous week. Similarly, the number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the week ending August 14 was 23 compared to 34 such deaths recorded over the previous week.

The positivity rate improved from 0.62% to 0.56%. The case fatality rate too improved from 1.24% to 0.95%. While the positivity rate is the measure of the number of positive cases per 100 tests, CFR is the measure of the number of deaths per 100 positive cases.

Read: For low-income groups in Bengaluru, corruption and shortage is barrier to vaccination

Vaccinations

However, the daily vaccination numbers which were dwindling have continued to go down. While 3.98 lakh vaccine shots were given in the week ending August 7, the number of vaccine shots given in the week ending August 14 was 3.51 lakh. This number is well below the 1 lakh daily target set by the BBMP.

Containment zones

There has been a rise in micro containment zones in the city to 174 as of August 15 from 159 of August 8. Mahadevapura Zone has the highest number of such active containment zones at 49 followed by East Zone. Yelahanka (25), Bommanahalli (24) and South (23) are the zones with relatively high containment zones.