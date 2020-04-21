COVID-19: Indian students stranded in Ukraine appeal for help to be evacuated

About 7000 Indian students pursuing medicine are stuck in Ukraine and have requested the Indian government for help to be brought back home.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

About 7000 Indian students who are pursuing medicine in Ukraine have been stranded in that country amid the coronavirus pandemic and have requested for help to be evacuated and brought back home.

Ukraine has become a hotspot for the coronavirus with close to 6000 cases being reported in the country.

Students have alleged that they have been put up in crowded hostels which poses a risk for them amid the current situation.

A video of the students seeking help has also surfaced online. In the video, students can be seen asking the Indian government for help to bring them back to India and said that they do not even have masks or sanitisers for safety. The situation is only getting worse with each passing day, the students allege.

One of the students, S Vinod Kumar via mail said, "There are about 7000 Indian students studying here in Ukraine and most of them are doing medicine. And about 2000 students are staying here in four University hostels. Several people keep going out and coming inside. It's very risky for us here. Even if one student gets the virus, then it would be difficult to contain it any further."

It was also said that Ukraine has not implemented complete lockdown yet. Even the public transport is said to be operating with intake of 15 people into a bus at a time.

"There is no complete lockdown followed here in Ukraine and we see buses and trams still working and people buying food from grocery shops. Students here live in common hostels and share common kitchens and bathrooms. If there is any outbreak of the disease, it would be impossible to stop the chain," added Vinod.

Students feel the situation in India is better in comparison to Ukraine with the strict implementation of the lockdown.

Indian students studying at Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University at Ukraine, have approached the Indian embassy but are yet to get any response. This has heightened the anxiety among the students and their parents here in India.

They have even written to the External Affairs Ministry to help them get back to India, however there has been no response from them either.

Meanwhile, the Central government and state governments like Telangana have made it clear that no persons from foreign countries would be allowed into the country as of now as International flights remain suspended.