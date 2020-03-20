COVID-19: IKEA to close its Hyderabad store temporarily, online shopping to continue

The company has temporarily closed stores globally in countries including Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and the United States.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The IKEA store in Hyderabad will be closed from 3 pm on Friday (March 20) to the public as part of its measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the city and in Telangana.

"Customers will still be able to buy online. Co-workers who will continue to support online fulfilment will have strong measures and hygiene practices to ensure the work environment is clean and sanitised, and working at a safe social distance," Peter Betzel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), IKEA India, said in a statement.

Stating that their priority was to ensure the health and safety of customers and co-workers, the company said, "All co-workers in our service offices are currently working from home to secure our IKEA country operations and critical capabilities. We ask all co-workers at our Navi Mumbai IKEA store build-up, who are dependent on public transport, to work from home and we will continue the dialogue about how best to protect a co-worker's wellbeing whilst enabling our work and ambitions to continue."

The company said that it had temporarily closed stores globally in heavily impacted countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland and the United States.

"With the situation across China now slowly improving, IKEA stores in China are being gradually reopened, and online buying continues strongly," the company said.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to our co-workers in the different units in India who are continuing to support our business, our customers and our exciting ambitions for IKEA India. We thank you for your commitment to our vision of making a better everyday life for many people. Stay safe!" the statement by Peter Betzel added.

IKEA opened its first India store in Hyderabad on August 9, 2018. It has a 1,000-seater restaurant, which has been billed as their largest in the world.

Telangana has currently reported 16 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 20. Among the 16 patients, eight are Indonesian nationals.

Read:

Hyderabad has created its space, despite Bengaluru's legacy: Telangana IT secy

What are the four stages of coronavirus transmission and where India is now