COVID-19: From Honda to Toyota, automakers shut manufacturing units in India

All automakers have said that the duration of the shutdown will depend upon government policy.

Automobile manufacturers in the country have suspended operations across their manufacturing units as the coronavirus cases in India increase. This includes Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Honda two wheelers, Hyundai, M&M, among others.

Industry body, the Society of Indian Auto Manufacturers (SIAM) too requested its members Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)and Auto Component Industry to consider plant shut down for a limited period to overcome the critical period so that workers are not exposed to the virus.

Maruti Suzuki said in a statement while it has been taking all recommended precautions against the spread of COVID-19, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure.

Maruti will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed. It said in a statement that the duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy.

Honda Cars India too has temporarily suspended manufacturing at its plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan from March 23 till March 31, 2020.

"HCIL Associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations," the company said in a statement.

HCIL has said that it intends to restart production on April 1st, 2020, but this will be dependent upon advice from government or health authorities, and market and supply conditions. Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Sunday announced temporarily shutdown of operations across all its four manufacturing plants with immediate effect till further notice.

The company’s two-wheeler arm Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India too announced temporarily shutdown of operations across all its four manufacturing plants on Sunday with immediate effect till further notice.

"The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the Government policy," the company said in a statement as well.

Meanwhile, Honda has introduced work from home policy for all of its office-based associates, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services."

Hyundai too shut down its Chennai plant for an indefinite period from March 23.

“Hyundai Motor India Ltd will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending its manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from Monday, 23rd March 2020 till further notice to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) - a global pandemic. We will await further notifications from state government to resume plant operations," the company said in a statement.

Mahindra and Mahindra also announced suspension of manufacturing operations at its Nagpur plant on Sunday.

Its manufacturing units in Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) will suspend manufacturing operations from Monday night.

"None of the plants are working today, Sunday, March 22, 2020. We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in the state of Maharashtra and across the nation should the situation change,” it said in a statement.

All of M&M’s offices across the country have already implemented 'Work from Home'.

Toyota's India joint venture halted production of cars at its Bidadi plant near Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has decided to halt production in its Bidadi plant till further notice," The company said in a statement.

The decision was taken after the Karnataka government directed all labour- intensive industries to work at 50% of their capacity on alternate days.

"Keeping in view the safety of our employees, production has been halted till the state government lifts the restriction enforced to prevent spread of the disease… All employees in our regional offices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai will work from home for their safety and well-being," it added.

The Japanese automaker has two production plants with a combined capacity of 3.1 lakh units on the Bengaluru-Mysuru state highway. It employs about 6,500 people in both the plants.

The company makes its flagship multi-utility vehicle Innova and sports utility vehicle Fortuner in the first plant, while Toyota Yaris and Camry hybrid sedan are made in the second plant.

Toyota Motor Corporation has 89% equity in the JV with the remaining 11% by Pune-based Kirloskar Systems Ltd, headed by Vikram Kirloskar.

