COVID-19: 'Healer' Bhasker, 3 others arrested for spreading rumours on WhatsApp

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had announced strict legal action against anyone spreading unauthentic, unverified information about coronavirus.

The Tamil Nadu police, in two separate incidents, have arrested four persons in the state for spreading misinformation and rumours about the coronavirus. The first involves 3 men in Erode district, while the second one is the arrest of ‘Healer’ Baskar in Coimbatore.

The Erode police arrested Vasudevan (25), Kamalesh (20) and Varadharaj (35) in Chithode, about 10 kilometres from Erode city. According to the police, they received information that some individuals were spreading wrong information about coronavirus on WhatsApp, thus creating panic among the people in the locality. The police conducted an investigation and discovered that the three were behind the act.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 269 [Negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life] and 336 [Act endangering life or personal safety of others] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, in Coimbatore, the police arrested a self-proclaimed medical practitioner and television show presenter. Known as Healer Baskar, he is known to offer unscientific methods and ‘natural cures’ for many ailments.

Based on a complaint from the Deputy Director of Health Dr G Ramesh Kumar, the police registered an FIR against Baskar under sections 153 A [Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.], 504 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace], 505(i) [Statements conducing to public mischief] of the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested on Friday by the Kuniyamuthur police and remanded to judicial custody.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found spreading unauthentic, unverified information related to coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, Tamil Nadu has two active cases of COVID-19 -- a 20-year-old hair stylist who had arrived at Chennai Central from Delhi and a 21-year-old student who had arrived at Chennai airport from Dublin, Ireland. Both of them have been isolated and are undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai. Both their conditions are stable, according to the health department authorities.