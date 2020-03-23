COVID-19: Gulf returnees with quarantine stamps stopped at Telangana border, isolated

The Volvo bus, which was stopped by the Sangareddy District police, was on its way to Hyderabad from Mumbai's airport.

news Crime

Authorities at the Telangana-Maharashtra border on Sunday stopped a bus coming from Mumbai and found it to be full of passengers who returned from the gulf. All passengers were reported to have the home quarantine stamps on their hands.

The Volvo bus, which was stopped by the Sangareddy District police, was on its way to Hyderabad from the Mumbai airport. While none of the passengers exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus, authorities said that they will be kept under isolation as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the workers were from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and were being transported to Hyderabad by an agent. Authorities told media outlets that they landed in Mumbai, as landing in Hyderabad would have meant compulsory quarantine at the state-run facilities in Telangana.

As they were found with stamps, the police shifted them to quarantine facilities, where they will be kept under observation.

In a separate incident, a techie who recently returned from the United States was deboarded from the Krishna Express which was bound to Tirupati at Bhongir railway station in Telangana. The 29-year-old was spotted with a stamp on his hand by his co-passengers, who immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

He was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for isolation. The coach in which he was travelling was sanitised and passengers were shifted to other coaches, before the train resumed its journey.

Another person was also detained by the GRP at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, when he was found travelling on the Hyderabad Express (17031) train from Mumbai, wearing gloves to hide his home quarantine stamp.

According to the police, the man had returned from Nigeria via Abu Dhabi and landed at the Mumbai airport on March 21. He boarded the train from Pune on the same day, and had worn gloves to cover up the quarantine stamp on his palm issued by the Maharashtra government at the airport.

Read: Man with quarantine stamp takes train from Pune, detained at railway station in Hyd