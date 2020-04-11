COVID-19: Flipkart joins ICICI Lombard and Digit Insurance to offer health insurance

The two group health insurance policies come with instant claim benefits and do not require any medical tests at the time of purchase.

Flipkart, in partnership with India’s two leading insurers - ICICI Lombard and Digit Insurance, on Friday announced the launch of health insurance policies on its platform that distinctly cover COVID-19. Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, these two group health insurance policies come with instant claim benefits and do not require any medical tests at the time of purchase.

According to industry estimates, about 56% of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy. Understanding this need of the hour, Flipkart’s partnership with ICICI Lombard and Digit Insurance offers its users health insurance policies that give a range of benefits from hospitalisation cover to easy claim.

‘COVID-19 Protection Cover’ by ICICI Lombard provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of COVID-19. It is affordably priced at an annual premium of Rs.159. Additionally, the policy provides health assistance benefit, virtual and tele-consultation benefit and ambulance assistance. To ensure peace of mind, it allows Flipkart’s customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing, in lieu of hard copies.

‘Digit Illness Group Insurance’ offered by Digit Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511. Further, there is no limit on room rent or ICU. The policy covers 30 day pre and 60 days post hospitalisation fee. Additionally, policyholders can also avail 1% of the sum assured for ambulance services.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against COVID-19. Healthcare needs and benefits during this period further become essential needs as preventive measures take centre stage. With India witnessing low penetration of health insurance, it is the onus and responsibility of organisations in this space to come together and provide more access. At Flipkart, our purpose is to enable essential needs for consumers during these testing times. Health insurance services are paramount to this effort. Partnering with two of India’s leading insurance providers will not only enable the availability of much needed health plans but will also ensure they meet the needs at affordable costs.”

The policies offered by ICICI Lombard and Digit Insurance are now available on the Flipkart platform.