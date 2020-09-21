COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka cross 8000, Bengaluru accounts for 2657

The total recoveries in the state at the end of Sunday stood at 4,13,452.

COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka crossed the 8,000 mark on Sunday with 101 fresh deaths, while 8,191 new infections took the total tally to 5,19,537, the stateâ€™s health department said. The day also saw 8,611 patients being discharged after recovery. The active cases stood at 98,403, including 811 in Intensive Care Units in different hospitals, the department said in a statement. The spike in cases on Sunday was led by Bengaluru urban district, which recorded 3,322 new cases and 32 deaths. The city has so far reported 1,94,760 cases and 2,657 deaths, with 41,754 under treatment.

There were cumulatively 1,50,348 discharges in Bengaluru including 2,970 on Sunday.

After Bengaluru Urban, Myrusu district accounted for the maximum number of daily increase in cases with 481, followed by 380 in Dakshina Kannada, 337 in Koppal, 305 in Dharwad, 298 in Ballari, 295 each in Shivamogga and Udupi, 277 in Hassan and 244 in Tumakuru. Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Haveri and Gadag were among the other districts where new infections were also reported.

Mysuru, with 12 deaths, came behind Bengaluru Urban, followed by eight in Ballari and six each in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Hassan.

While a majority of those who died were aged above 50, there was also a one-year-old girl in Mysuru, a 12-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl in Bengaluru urban district who succumbed to the infection. Most of those who died had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness, the bulletin said.

As on Sunday, over 5.09 lakh people were in home quarantine, the health department said. A total of 60,477 tests were done on Sunday, including 26,731 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests, taking the total number so far to 42.40 lakh, the release said.