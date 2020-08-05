COVID-19 deaths being recorded as per guidelines: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

The minister was responding to media reports, which said that all deaths due to COVID-19 were not being included in the government’s statistics.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that the death of people who succumbed to the coronavirus is being registered by the state government as per the International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of COVID-19. The guidelines, approved by the World Health Organisation, are maintained by the International Statistical Classification of Diseases. As per the guidelines, it is considered a death due to COVID-19 only if the disease affects the organs of a person before they pass away.

In a statement, the minister said that the confirmation on each death was being done by a team of health experts. The minister was responding to media reports, which said that all deaths due to COVID-19 were not being included in the government’s statistics.

“The death of a person who is suspected to have contracted COVID-19 can’t be added to the list of COVID-19 deaths. The cause of death is confirmed by advanced examination and also based on medical reports, by an expert committee, including doctors. Also, if other serious complications cause the death of a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, can’t be listed as a COVID-19 death,” the statement said.

“For example, a 23-year old who died by suicide in Ernakulam is not included in the COVID-19 death toll. At the same time, when the virus infects internal organs and causes death, it is included, despite the patients being aged or having comorbidities. The death of a 68-year old native of Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram was recorded after the swab examination result returned positive,” it adds.

Explaining the process it follows, the government said that if the death of a person takes place while they are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the swab is immediately sent for examination to a lab in the hospital, or the nearest recognised lab.

The person is tested even if they are brought dead to a hospital or if there is ambiguity in the cause of death. Genexpert test and Truenat test are done to do away with the delay in swab examination and the dead body is handed over, once the result returns. The last rites of COVID-19 positive people are done as per protocol, the government added.

“A positive result in the Truenat test doesn’t mean that the patient has necessarily contracted COVID-19. Those who have serious physical ailments can also test positive. Since the beginning, the final confirmation on cases in which there is ambiguity in the result, is done at National Institute of Virology (NIV) Alappuzha and cause of the death is confirmed based on both the NIV report and the medical report from the hospital,” the Health Minister’s statement said.

The deaths caused by COVID-19 are either announced by the Chief Minister in a press meet or in the bulletin issued by the Health Minister, with the name and age of the deceased.

“The propaganda that COVID-19 deaths are covered up is baseless. Deaths are announced without delay as and when the results return from the NIV,” Shailaja said in her statement.

