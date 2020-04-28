COVID-19: Cops who entered B’luru containment zone where violence erupted test negative

Over 100 policemen, including personnel from the jurisdictional Jagajeevanram Nagar police station, had rushed to Padarayanapura ward on the evening of April 19.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday confirmed that over 100 police personnel who responded to reports of violence in Padarayanapura, a containment zone in the city, on April 19 had tested negative for coronavirus.

"Led by our Home Minister Sh Basavaraj Bommai, over 100 of us policemen who had ventured into Padarayanapura underwent the Covid 19 Test and to much relief came Negative. Blessings of Bangaloreans," Bhaskar Rao said in a social media post.

Over 100 policemen, including personnel from the jurisdictional Jagajeevanram Nagar police station and personnel dispatched from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, had rushed to Padarayanapura ward on the evening of April 19. Videos showed a mob of people damaging the police check-post set up on the 12th Cross Road in the ward, and removing the chairs and tables set up there.

The violence broke out after residents resisted the efforts of COVID-19 surveillance officers who had arrived to shift contacts of a coronavirus positive patient to a quarantine centre.

Police have arrested over 140 people in connection with the violence and among them, five prisoners tested positive for the virus. They are currently at the COVID-19 designated hospital in Bengaluru.

Police also stated on Tuesday that an accused person named Irfan, alleged to be one of the main persons involved in the violence, was nabbed on Monday.

"Intense search for Irfan since a week resulted in locating and arresting him. He was hiding and shifting places, as he could not escape from the city due to the tight security at the border check-posts," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh Bhanot told reporters in Bengaluru.

Irfan, arrested under the new Karnataka Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020, will be produced in a local court on Tuesday for judicial custody and interrogation.

"Many of the 140 co-accused, arrested on April 20-21, said that Irfan was the mastermind behind the assault and violence in the Padarayanapura civic ward, which was declared a hotspot after a dozen Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the area. We will interrogate him as part of the investigation into the incident," said Bhanot.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Irfan is a scrap dealer and runs a religious trust to help the needy and poor in the densely-populated locality.

A total of 116 accused persons were shifted to Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru after five persons tested positive for the virus. Additional Police Commissioner Soumendra Mukjherjee and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil are investigating the incident.

With IANS inputs