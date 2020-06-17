COVID-19 containment zones in Bengaluru city increase to 191

However, data from the bulletin shows that the cases in the city have not gone up drastically.

Containment zones in Bengaluru city are rising, even as more people with COVID-19 are being detected across the city’s zones. According to the latest bulletin put out by the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) COVID-19 war room, there are 191 containment areas in the city as of Wednesday.

There were 47 new coronavirus cases in the city, as of Tuesday evening, bringing the total reported cases in the city to 779. Of this, 342 people have recovered. Bengaluru Urban is among the worst affected districts in the state in terms of mortality rates, and has so far reported 41 COVID deaths out of the total 94 deaths reported in the state.

The city has now moved away from the concept of marking entire areas as “containment zones” and has restricted these zones to a particular street, building or a house. Without this concept, one health official told TNM that, “Then many large areas in the city would be a containment zone.”

Most of the places which have been deemed as containment zones have reported only one case of coronavirus in that area. Certain containment zones have a larger cluster- SK Garden has reported 24 cases, Padarayanapura reported 70 cases, Mangammanapalya has reported 15 cases and Vishveshwara Puram has 8 cases. Jagjeevanramnagar, Malleshwaram, Hoodi and Puttenahalli have 4 cases each. Many other residential areas like Ulsoor, Thanisandra, HSR Layout, Hogasandra, Horamavu and Marathahalli have reported just one case each.

TNM had previously reported that containment zones had increased by 77 zones in the span of ten days.

Containment zones are usually marked so for a period of three weeks. The latest containment zones will be declared inactive after 9 July, except if new cases are found in the area.

In case there are coronavirus cases reported amongst hospital staff, however, the hospital is not considered a containment zone. The hospital is closed for a couple of days, and fumigated and sanitized. When the health inspector gives a clean chit, then the hospital would become functional again, an official told TNM.

