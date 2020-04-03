Two days after the death of a 68-year old COVID-19 patient in Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram, the administration has been unable to trace the source of infection.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran however maintains that there is no possibility of community spread in this panchayat.

Kadakampally Surendran told TNM that the family of the man were COVID-19 negative.

“Their results have come negative and hence it’s presumed so far that there won’t be any community spreading. However their swabs will be sent for examination once more. Also the swab of around 100 people who had come in contact with him will also be sent for examination. These include people who attended weddings and funeral functions where he was also present,” the minister said.

It was on Monday midnight that the person died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The government had urged the people of the panchayat as well as other panchayats and the corporation division that shares a border to be in total isolation. The person had extensively travelled in the panchayat even after he began showing symptoms of flu.

Grocery and medical shops in Pothencode are functioning from 7 am to 9 am only, while ration shops have been allowed to operate from 7 am to 5 pm. Banks are functioning till 2 pm.

“We have taken strict measures to check the spread of the virus. Steps have been initiated for swab examination at a Lower Primary School at Pachappally in the district. Arrangements will be made at the school to examine the swabs of all those who had come to contact with the person” the minister told the media.

A total of ten COVID-19 cases have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram as on Thursday, April 2.

As many as 18,005 people are under surveillance in the district, which includes 84 under isolation in hospitals and 17,921 in home quarantine.

A total of 27 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

