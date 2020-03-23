COVID-19: CII urges govt to exempt e-commerce, IT-ITeS, food processing from lockdown

This, the Confederation of Indian Industry, says is in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of consumer items in the market.

Money Business

The Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, the premier industry association in the country has sent out a plea to the central and state governments to exempt a few business sectors from the Section 144 imposition in many states. Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Code restricts assembly of more than 4-5 persons in one place. This clause is usually employed by the police during riots and other unrest to avoid mob violence. The state governments are using the same provision now to prevent people from freely mingling with each other due to the Coronavirus threat. Despite repeated warnings, people have not been resorting to the social distancing norms that need to be followed.

After the success of the nationwide lockdown on March 22nd, many states are resorting to a continued lockdown for some more time. This, has put a lot of restrictions on many sectors of the economy. CII wants these restrictions to be exempted in certain cases. The exemptions include ecommerce, including delivery partners, supply chain companies, warehousing, food processing, and IT-ITes.

These are legitimate requests since the governments themselves have exempted essentials such as grocery and vegetable stores and pharmacies from the lockdown. These stores keep receiving stock replenishments through the day either from their warehouses or from the distributors and vendors. Free movement of these vehicles and the people accompanying them around the cities is essential to ensure supply is not disrupted.

The government has announced that essential services will be allowed to operate, but on the ground, many of these service providers are being intercepted by the police and not allowed to reach their destinations. The CII must have received some complaints from their members and based on that this request for exemption must have been made.

Anything related to the food processing and food delivery sectors has to be allowed to function uninterrupted since people are confined to their homes. There needs to be some amount of certainty that these people in houses will be getting their food orders regularly. Thousands of employees in the IT sector used to have their food at their places of work. If they are now working from home and ordering food online, the preparation of food and delivery to their homes have to be facilitated.