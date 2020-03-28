COVID-19 cases in TN rise to 38, another patient treated and discharged

A 21-year-old patient who had travelled to the state from Ireland has completely recovered and that he was released from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The Tamil Nadu government reported nine positive cases in the state on Friday, taking the state's total tally to 38. They however also gave the public some good news, confirming that a 21-year-old patient who had travelled to the state from Dublin, Ireland has completely recovered and that he was released from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after two subsequent mandatory tests proved negative.

He will however remain home quarantined for the next 14 days. The state has already treated another patient, a 45-year-old male, who recovered two weeks ago and was discharged.

As for the newly-mentioned cases, Patient 36 is a 73-year-old woman from Pammal, admitted in RGGGH, Patient 37 is a 61-year-old man from Salem who was in contact with the Indonesian nationals who tested positive and are under isolation in Salem Medical College Hospital and Patient 38 is a 39-year-old man from Anna Nagar in Chennai who has been admitted in Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Health Department has yet to determine any travel and contact history in cases 36 and 38 to track the source of the infection.

Earlier on Friday, the state had reported six new positive cases of the coronavirus and five of them had been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients. Only one 25-year-old woman, a Chennai resident who was admitted to the Ariyalur Government Hospital, was not linked to an existing patient or provided any relevant travel history.

The other five patients included two family members of patient number 12, who was a 54-year-old man from Madurai who died following the infection, two contacts of patient number 5, a 69-year-old man who travelled from Phuket to Erode Railway station on March 11 and one contact from patient number 14, a 52-year-old woman from Chennai who had returned from the US.

Tamil Nadu, has screened 209284 passengers so far at airports in Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. As on date, 15,629 passengers are under home quarantine for 28 days. Currently, 112 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 277 are under hospital isolation.