COVID-19 cases in TN rise to 1,683, cases in Chennai now at 400

Dharmapuri district reported its first COVID-19 case on Thursday, a 35-year-old male who is a primary contact.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 1,683, as the state reported 54 new positive novel coronavirus infections on April 23. Of this number, 27 are from Chennai, including four children below the age of 10, the youngest being a 3-year-old girl child. With this, the capital city of the state has 400 COVID-19 cases.

The state also reported two deaths on Thursday and with this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu stands at 20. Reportedly, a 70-year-old with comorbidities succumbed to COVID-19 at Chennaiâ€™s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday morning.

90 persons have been discharged on April 23, bringing the total number of recoveries till date to 752.

17 primary cases make up the latest number of COVID-19 cases and are spread across Chengalpattu, Chennai, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Thirunelveli, Tiruppur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

Dharmapuri, which did not have any COVID-19 cases so far, reported its first case on Thursday, a 35-year-old male who is a primary contact. With this, Krishnagiri remains to be the only district without any COVID-19 cases in the state. Apart from Dharmapuri, Pudukottai is the other district with just one COVID-19 case.

Tamil Nadu presently has 26 exclusive hospitals for COVID-19, in addition to other private hospitals for treatment, of which Coimbatore ESI Medical College Hospital has reported the most number of recoveries â€” 133. Karur Medical College Hospital comes second with 106 recoveries. Chennaiâ€™s biggest COVID-19 treatment hospital, Omandurar Medical College Hospital has reported 71 recoveries so far.

Tamil Nadu has tested 65,977 samples and 59,952 persons as on date. On Thursday alone, 6,954 samples and 6,880 persons have been tested. The state has 3,371 ventilators, 29,074 isolation beds and 34 testing facilities comprising 23 government facilities and 11 private centres.