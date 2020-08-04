As COVID-19 cases spike, Karnataka to get 1297 more ventilators under PM-CARES

TNM had reported Karnataka had only 90 out of the initially promised 1300 ventilators that it had asked from the Centre by June 21.

Another 1279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka by Government of India, will be received during this month, said a release by the Chief Ministerâ€™s office on Tuesday. The same note said a total of 335 ventilator beds have increased in Karnataka over the past week out of which 166 were in Bengaluru alone. This comes in the wake of multiple reports of patients dying for want of ventilators in Bengaluru and rest of the state with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Ventilators are required for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients who are suffering from very severe breathing distress.

In one of the widely covered tragedies,Bengaluru-based Shilpa P, a 28-year-old sanitation worker in Bengaluru and working for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had died on July 17, just two days after she had tested positive. While her family members tried to get her admitted in seven hospitals, they were denied as none of them had a ventilator bed available.

The statement on Tuesday came after CM BS Yediyurappa who is currently admitted in a Bengaluru private hospital held a review meeting over phone with officials regarding increase of ventilator beds in the state. The CM had tested positive on Sunday night and was hospitalized as a precautionary measure although he is asymptomatic.

It may be recalled that on June 21, TNM had reported Karnataka had only 90 out of the initially promised 1300 ventilators that it had asked from the Centre. At that time, existing ventilators were not fully utilised due to the low number of cases due to successive periods of lockdowns.

The CMO statement on Tuesday said that till date 681 ventilators have been received by Karnataka from Government of India under PM-CARES (Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations). The remaining 346 ventilators will be installed by the end of this week.

The CM has also directed officials to consider the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators, temporarily for COVID purposes and decide the terms and conditions.