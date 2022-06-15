Karnataka tells educational institutes to take precautions as 31 students get COVID-19

Twenty-one students of the New Standard English School studying in Class 6, and 10 students of MES School studying in Class 5 have tested positive for COVID-19.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka Health Department has asked schools and colleges to ensure precautionary measures in the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19-19, especially in Bengaluru. At least 31 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased to 582 in the last 24 hours in the state capital. The positivity rate has gone up from 2.69% to 2.83%.

Twenty-one students of the New Standard English School studying in Class 6, and 10 students of MES School studying in Class 5 have tested positive for COVID-19. The incident had come to light when the symptomatic students were subjected to COVID-19 tests during vaccination. Both the schools have been sanitised.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also directed to initiate precautionary measures and maintain the COVID-19 protocol in schools and colleges of Bengaluru. The education institutions have been asked to conduct compulsory thermal scanning at the time of entry for teachers, students and staff.

If symptoms are found, they must be isolated and subjected to the COVID-19 test. The authorities have been asked to confirm whether the staff members have received two doses and a booster dose of vaccination.

On Monday, June 13, less than 500 COVID-19 cases were detected in Bengaluru. There are 3,738 active cases in Bengaluru and only 28 persons are being treated in the hospitals. Among 28, 3 persons are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The rest are isolated and getting treated at their residences, as per the data provided by the Health Department.

A total of 17,960 COVID-19 tests were conducted till Tuesday evening. There are 19 containment zones in Mahadevapura, 4 in Yelahanka and 2 in Dasarahalli zones.