COVID-19 cases in India now at 5.48 lakh, death toll at 16,475

19,459 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 29 stands at 5,48,318 with 19,459 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,10,120 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,21,722 patients have recovered. With 380 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 16,475, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 29:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 82,275 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 35,656 are under treatment. 45,537 people have been discharged, and 1,079 people have died due to the disease. 3,940 new cases were reported on June 28.

â€” Karnataka has reported 13,190 coronavirus cases in total, and 5,472 people are under treatment. 7,507 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 207 deaths. A total of 1,267new cases were reported in the state on June 28.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,189 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,015 are active. 2,150 people have recovered, and there have been 23 deaths. The state reported 118 new cases on June 28.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 13,098 coronavirus cases, and 7,021 patients are still under treatment. 5,908 have recovered and 169 deaths have been reported. 813 new cases were reported on June 28.

â€” Telangana has reported 14,419 coronavirus cases till date, of which 9,000 people are still under treatment. 5,172 people have recovered and 247 have died. The state recorded 983 new cases on June 28.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,64,626 cases, of which 70,607 are undergoing treatment. 86,575 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 7,429 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 5,493 new cases on June 28.