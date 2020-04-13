COVID-19 cases in India cross 9,200

Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 106 cases, while Telangana recorded 28 new cases.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on April 14, but may be extended by two weeks. Cases across the country have crossed 9,200.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,850,527 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 27,421 new cases and 1,528 new deaths on April 12, and Spain having 3,804 new cases and 603 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 13:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,075 cases, with 50 recoveries and 11 deaths. The state saw an increase of 106 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 232 cases, with 39 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 17 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 376 cases, with 179 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 2 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 420 cases, with 12 recoveries and 7 deaths. The state saw an increase of 15 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 531 cases, with 103 recoveries and 16 deaths. The state saw an increase of 28 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 221 new cases, taking the total to 1,982 cases, with 217 recoveries and 149 deaths.

