COVID-19 cases in India cross 7.42 lakh, over 4.5 lakh have recovered

With 482 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 20,642.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over six months now. After over two months of intense lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 10 am on July 8 stands at 7,42,417 with 22,762 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In India, 2,64,944 patients are still under treatment. A total of 4,56,831 patients have recovered. With 482 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 20,642, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on July 8:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,18,594 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 45,839 are under treatment. A total of 71,116 people have been discharged, and 1,636 people have died due to the disease. On July 7, 3616 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Karnataka has reported 26,815 coronavirus cases in total, and 15,297 people are under treatment. A total of 11,098 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 416 deaths. The state recorded 1,498 new cases on July 7.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 5,894 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,411 are active. 3,452 people have recovered, and there have been 28 deaths. The state reported 272 new cases on July 7.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 21,197 coronavirus cases, and 11,200 patients are still under treatment. While 9,745 have recovered and 252 deaths have been reported. On July 7, 1,178 new cases were reported

â€” Telangana has reported 27,612 coronavirus cases till date, of which 11,012 people are still under treatment. 16,287 people have recovered and 313 have died. The state recorded 1,879 new cases on July 7.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,17,121 cases, of which 89,313 are undergoing treatment. While 1,18,558 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 9,250 people have passed away. The state reported 5,134 cases on July 7.