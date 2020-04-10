COVID-19 cases in India cross 6,300

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra saw 96 and 230 new cases respectively.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases across the country have crossed 6,300.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,601,018 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing an increase of 33,536 new cases and 1900 new deaths on April 9, and Spain having 5,002 new cases and 655 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 10:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 834 cases, with 21 recoveries and 8 deaths. The state saw an increase of 96 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 197 cases, with 31 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 16 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 357 cases, with 83 recoveries and 2 deaths. The state saw an increase of 12 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 363 cases, with 10 recoveries and 6 deaths. The state saw an increase of 15 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 471 cases, with 45 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state saw an increase of 18 cases.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1365 cases, with 117 recoveries and 97 deaths. The state saw an increase of 230 cases.

