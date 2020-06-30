COVID-19 cases in India cross 5.66 lakh, death toll at 16,893

18,522 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 30 stands at 5,66,840 with 18,522 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,15125 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,34,822 patients have recovered. With 418 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 16,893, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 30:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 86,224 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 37,331 are under treatment. 47,749 people have been discharged, and 1,141 people have died due to the disease. 3,949 new cases were reported on June 29.

â€” Karnataka has reported 14,295 coronavirus cases in total, and 6,382 people are under treatment. 7,683 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 226 deaths. A total of 1,105 new cases were reported in the state on June 29.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,311 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,057 are active. 2,229 people have recovered, and there have been 24 deaths. The state reported 122 new cases on June 29.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 13,891 coronavirus cases, and 7,479 patients are still under treatment. 6,232 have recovered and 180 deaths have been reported. 793 new cases were reported on June 29.

â€” Telangana has reported 15,394 coronavirus cases till date, of which 9,559 people are still under treatment. 5,582 people have recovered and 253 have died. The state recorded 975 new cases on June 29.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,69,883 cases, of which 73,298 are undergoing treatment. 88,960 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 7,610 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 5,257 new cases on June 29.