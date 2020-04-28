COVID-19 cases in India cross 29,000

A total of 6,868 people have recovered and the country has seen 934 deaths so far.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 9 am on April 28 stands at 29,435, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 6,868 people have recovered and the country has seen 934 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on April 28:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,937 cases. 1,101 people have recovered and 24 people have died due to the disease. On April 27, 52 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 512 cases. 188 people have recovered and the state has reported 20 deaths. 9 new cases were reported in the state on Monday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 481 cases, with 355 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 13 cases on April 27.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,177 cases, with 235 recoveries and 31 deaths. 80 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,007 cases, with 332 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of six cases on April 27.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 8.590 cases, with 1,282 recoveries and 369 deaths. The state saw 522 new cases on April 27.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 30,41,764 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 28. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 9,88,451 COVID-19 cases, with 22,509 new cases being reported in the country since April 27.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.