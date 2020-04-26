COVID-19 cases in India cross 26,000

142 new cases were reported till noon on April 26 in Andhra Pradesh.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India has crossed 26,000 on of noon on April 26.

Here are the numbers as of 12 pm on April 26:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,821 cases. 960 people have recovered and 23 people have died due to the disease. On April 25, 66 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 501 cases. 158 people have recovered and the state has reported 18 deaths. 27 new cases have been reported in the state.

â€” Kerala has a total of 457 cases, with 338 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 7 cases on April 25.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,097 cases, with 231 recoveries and 31 deaths. 142 new cases were reported till noon on April 26 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 990 cases, with 307 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of 7 cases on April 25.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 7,628 cases, with 1,076 recoveries and 323 deaths. The state saw 811 new cases till noon on April 26.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 28,98,703 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 26. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 9,60,896 COVID-19 cases, with 35,419 new cases being reported in the country on April 25.

