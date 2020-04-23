COVID-19 cases in India cross 21,000

Over 4200 people have recovered from the disease, while there have been 681 deaths, according to government data.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India has crossed 21,000 on April 23.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 23:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,629 cases. 662 people have recovered and 18 people have died due to the disease. On April 22, 33 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 427 cases. 131 people have recovered and the state has reported 17 deaths. On April 22, 9 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Kerala has a total of 437 cases, with 308 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on April 22.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 813 cases, with 120 recoveries and 24 deaths. There were 56 new cases reported on April 22 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 945 cases, with 194 recoveries and 23 deaths. The state saw an increase of 17 cases on April 22.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 5,652 cases, with 789 recoveries and 269 deaths. The state saw 431 new cases and 18 deaths on April 22.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 26,28,527 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 23. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 8,49,092 COVID-19 cases, with 29,973 new cases being reported in the country on April 22.

