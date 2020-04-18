COVID-19 cases in India cross 14,000

Kerala saw just one new case of COVID-19 on April 17.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The initially announced 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on Tuesday, but has now been extended till May 3. Cases across India have crossed 14,000.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 22,43,710 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 32,165 new cases and 2,535 new deaths on April 17, and Spain having 5,891 new cases and 687 new deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 18:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,323 cases, with 283 recoveries and 15 deaths. The state saw an increase of 56 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 359 cases, with 89 recoveries and 13 deaths. The state saw an increase of 44 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 396 cases, with 255 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 1 case.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 572 cases, with 36 recoveries and 14 deaths. The state saw an increase of 38 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 766 cases, with 186 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 66 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 121 new cases, taking the total to 3,323 cases, with 331 recoveries and 201 deaths.

