COVID-19 cases in India cross 13,000

Karnataka saw its biggest single-day jump so far, with 36 new cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The initially announced 21-day lockdown is due to the virusâ€™s incubation period of 14 days, and was slated to end on Tuesday, but has now been extended till May 3. Cases across India have crossed 13,000.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 21,58,250 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US showing 29,567 new cases and 2,174 new deaths on April 15, and Spain having 4,289 new cases and 503 new deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 17:

â€” Tamil Nadu has a total of 1,267 cases, with 180 recoveries and 15 deaths. The state saw an increase of 25 cases.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 315 cases, with 82 recoveries and 13 deaths. The state saw an increase of 36 cases.

â€” Kerala has a total of 394 cases, with 218 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 7 cases.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 534 cases, with 20 recoveries and 14 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases.

â€” Telangana has a total of 700 cases, with 186 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state saw an increase of 50 cases.

â€” Maharashtra saw 286 new cases, taking the total to 3,202 cases, with 300 recoveries and 194 deaths.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.