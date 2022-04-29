COVID-19 cases at IIT-Madras campus rise to 171

The COVID-19 cluster at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has increased to 171 despite authorities saying that there was nothing to worry about. The institute is also continuing to function. The institute has asked people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and go for COVID-19 tests in case they experience COVID-related symptoms.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the state government and the IIT-M authorities are trying to prevent the infection from spreading outside the campus. The cluster of COVID cases last week saw 33 more people testing positive on Wednesday, taking the total to 145 confirmed cases.

On April 26, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan visited various hostels at the IIT Madras campus and appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 protocol in public places and also urged those eligible, to come forward and get vaccinated.

In another development, a private college in Coimbatore has put 40 students in isolation after they showed symptoms of fever and cold. The students were subjected to RT-PCR tests on Thursday and the results are awaited on Friday.

The college, which teaches physiotherapy, conducted a national conference from April 22 to 24, and students from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka participated in it.

College sources told IANS that the students fell ill after this seminar and a section of the college has been converted into an isolation ward and the students were kept there. The college authorities were awaiting the results of the RT-PCR tests done on Thursday for further action, including admission to general hospital.

It may be noted that the state health department has issued strict COVID-19 standard protocol after signs of a slight increase in COVID-19 cases came up in the state. Tamil Nadu has also made masks compulsory and those who found without it would be charged fined Rs 500.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw 73 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,53,829 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

Recoveries reached 34,15,316 with 32 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 488 active infections, a bulletin said.