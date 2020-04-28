New COVID-19 cases per day have fallen to single digits in Telangana: Govt

"We hope to put coronavirus behind us by May 8 and hope to restore normalcy gradually," Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Only six cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's total tally to 1009. 42 people were also discharged, taking the total count of discharged people to 374. With this, the state has 610 active cases.

Telangana has seen a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases for the last few days. Last Thursday, 56 new cases were reported. On Friday, the state saw 15 new cases, followed by seven on Saturday, 11 on Sunday, two on Monday and six on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, "Cases have fallen to single digits per day, but the lockdown will not be relaxed till May 7. More than 50% of positive cases have come from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area only."

"Except GHMC, there are very few new cases reported in the districts. We have implemented lockdown successfully from the village-level to the city. We hope to put coronavirus behind us by May 8 and hope to restore normalcy gradually," he added.

The Minister also said that there were 22 districts in the state which have seen no cases, or only a handful of cases, which could be considered 'green zones'.

"COVID-19 cases are increasing in India, but they are decreasing in Telangana thanks to the state government's efforts. The Centre has also praised us during the video conferences we hold," Eatala Rajender said.

Pointing out that the death rate of Telangana was 2.5% compared to India at 3.2%, the Minister said that many of the 25 deaths reported in the state so far, were people with pre-existing conditions and aged persons.

'Following guidelines on testing'

Responding to allegations that Telangana was not testing enough, Rajender said that the claim was 'baseless' and reiterated that the state government was following guidelines laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In the last three days, Telangana has conducted around 200-odd tests each day, and this is very low compared to other states in the country which are testing thousands of samples everyday. As of Monday morning, the state had tested 18,687 samples. By Tuesday morning, the figure rose to 18,894. By evening, Eatala said that the figure was 19,063.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said clearly earlier, that we won't do rapid testing because the guidelines were not clear. We are doing tests in the most scientific way possible. So far, 19,063 samples have been tested," he said.

"Our accuracy is more. Telangana is testing effectively and is not doing it unnecessarily. We are not against testing. We have tested frontline workers like police and health workers. We have tested primary contacts who are asymptomatic as well because we had our doubts," he added.

Eatala Rajender also said that as of now the cases being reported were concentrated only in a few areas.

"Out of the 30 circles of Hyderabad, only in nine circles, most of the cases have been reported. Due to strict measures, it is on the decline," he said.

On Monday, KCR held a review meeting and exuded confidence that in the next few days, the state would be totally free from COVID-19. KCR said with the virus spread being contained, the number of containment zones will also come down gradually.

Read:

Telangana will become COVID-19 free in few days: CM KCR

A month into lockdown, migrants continue to make attempts to walk home from Telangana