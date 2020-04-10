COVID-19 cases to drop after state completes testing Tablighi event returnees: AP govt

Officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting that the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state was due to the Jamaat event.

With all those from Andhra Pradesh who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event traced, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is expected to come down soon after completion of tests conducted on them and their primary contacts, the government said on Thursday.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), quoting what officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting, said that the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state was only due to the Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts.

The state governments health adviser Srinath Reddy explained the COVID-19 trend, the medical protocol being followed and the analyses of various surveys at the meeting.

The release said the officials then briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of cases and the preventive measures being adopted in the state, which has reported 363 coronavirus cases and six deaths as of Thursday evening.

As the testing of the Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts gets completed, the number of cases will drop, the release quoted the officials as having told the CM.

The police under the Director General of Police (DGP) did a tremendous job in tracing out the Jamaat attendees and their contacts. And because of that, we were able to safeguard the health of those who returned from New Delhi and also their family members, the officials said.

Enquiring about the results of household survey conducted in two rounds so far, the Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct the third phase in a comprehensive manner, by investigating the health details of each member of a household.

The survey should be foolproof and error-free. Everybody with symptoms of the virus should be tested, Jagan said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and other officials attended the meeting.

