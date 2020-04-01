COVID-19 cases cross 1,600, TN and AP see biggest one-day jump: See state-wise figures

Tamil Nadu saw a jump of 57 cases, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 21 new cases on Tuesday.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases in India have crossed 1,600.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s apex biomedical body will no longer be putting out daily figures, but will be submitting it to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who will be putting out data, apart from the respective state governments.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world have crossed 8,50,000, with the US and Italy showing an increase of 24,742 cases and 4,053 cases respectively. Similarly, Italy had 837 deaths on Tuesday and the US had 748 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 1:

— Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 57 cases on Tuesday, its biggest single day jump so far. The total cases in the state stands at 124, with 6 recoveries and 1 death.

— Telangana saw 15 new cases on Tuesday. The total cases in the state stand at 97, with 14 recoveries and 6 deaths.

— Andhra Pradesh saw its biggest single day jump on Tuesday with 21 new cases. The total cases stand at 44, with two recoveries.

— Karnataka witnessed 13 new cases on Tuesday. The total cases as of Tuesday evening stands at 101, with 8 recoveries and three deaths.

— Kerala witnessed 7 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 241, with 24 recoveries and 2 deaths.

— As on Wednesday morning, Maharashtra’s total cases stood at 320, with 39 recoveries and 12 deaths.





