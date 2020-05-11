COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 8,000, Chennai has 4371 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 798 cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state's total to 8002 .

Tamil Nadu recorded 798 cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state's total to 8002. Of this Chennai alone saw 538 cases, followed by neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu with 97 and 90 cases each. There have been 4371 cases in Chennai so far, of which 3632 are active cases while 706 persons have been discharged.

As of Sunday, Chennai had 587 containment areas spread across its 15 zones. According to data shared by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), zone five (Royapuram) has the most number of containment areas. This zone has the reported most number of COVID-19 cases too with 519 persons hospitalised and 9 people from the area dead. Kodambakkam meanwhile has 531 active cases and two deaths.

The state also recorded 6 deaths of patients with comorbidities.

This included a 50-year-old male with Systemic Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus from Chennai who was admitted on May 6 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and died on May 10. A 67-year-old female with Systemic Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus and Hypothyroidism from Chennai who was admitted on May 9 to RGGGH, died on May 10.

A 32-year-old female with Systemic Hypertension, Bronchial asthma and Basilar artery aneurysm from Cuddalore admitted on May 6 in RGGGH died on May 8.

A 36-year- old female with Diabetes Mellitus & Bronchial asthma from Chennai admitted on May 9 died the same day.

A 66-year-old female with Systemic Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease from Chennai admitted on May 9 in a private hospital died on May 11. And a 65-year-old male with Stage 4 Carcinoma pancreas with multiple metastasis from Kanyakumari admitted on May 9 in the Kanyakumari Medical College and Hospital died the same day.

A total of 92 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recovered persons in the state to 2051. The Health department however failed to divulge on Monday, exactly how many cases are due to the Koyambedu market cluster so far. It had been revealed two days ago that almost 1600 patients in the state had links to the wholesale market in Chennai.