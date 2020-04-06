COVID-19 cases across India cross 4,100

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw an increase of 62 cases each on Apr 5.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under a 21-day lockdown period, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The 21-day lockdown is due to the virus’s incubation period of 14 days, and it is expected to end on April 14. Cases across the country have crossed 4100.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the coronavirus. Cases across the world are currently at 1,274,923 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins), with the US and Spain showing an increase of 25,316 cases and 5,478 cases respectively. Similarly, the US recorded 1,165 deaths on April 5, and Spain recorded 694 deaths.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 6:

— Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 86 cases. The total cases in the state stands at 571, with 7 recoveries and 5 deaths.

— Telangana saw an increase of 62 cases. The total cases in the state stand at 333, with 32 recoveries and 11 deaths.

— Andhra Pradesh also saw an increase of 62 cases, taking the total to 252 cases. Five people have recovered and one person has died in the state so far.

— Karnataka saw 7 new cases, taking the total to 151 cases, with 11 recoveries and 4 deaths.

— Kerala had 8 new cases, taking the total to 314 cases on Sunday. 56 have died and 2 have recovered so far.

— Cases in Maharashtra jumped to 748, with an increase of 113 cases on Sunday, with 56 recoveries and 32 deaths.