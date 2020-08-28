COVID-19 cannot be grounds to stop elections, says Supreme Court

The SC held that the Election Commission will take all the necessary precautions amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus Elections

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that COVID-19 cannot be a ground to stop elections and declined to entertain a petition seeking postponement of assembly elections till Bihar is declared COVID-19 free.

Justice Ashok Bhushan noted that COVID-19 cannot be the ground for postponement of elections, especially when the notification declaring the elections has not even been issued. He added that this is a â€˜misconceived petition under Article 32â€™.

Justice MR Shah noted that the Election Commission will take all the necessary precautions and will consider everything.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission issued guidelines for holding elections and the voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks have been made mandatory for all the voters and they will be provided with gloves to press the EVM button.

Thermal scanners are said to be placed at the entry point of every polling station. Facemasks will be kept ready for voters who are not carrying any mask. During the process of identification, the voters will be required to lower the facemask for identification at a given time and only one voter shall be allowed to stand in front of each polling official maintaining social distance.

COVID-19 patients who are undergoing quarantine will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities, strictly following COVID-19 related preventive measures.

A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as containment zones, the Election Commission said. The commission has recommended mandatory sanitisation of polling stations, preferably a day before the polls.

"There shall be maximum 1,000 electors instead of 1,500 electors in a polling station," the guidelines said.

The option of the postal ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are marked as persons with disabilities, electors above the age of 80 years, electors employed in notified essential services and electors who are COVID- 19 positive or are suspected to have and in quarantine (home/institutional). Guidelines for each of these categories are being issued separately.

In regards to political campaigning, a group of five people, including candidates but excluding security personnel, is allowed to take part in door-to-door campaigning. For roadshows, the commission said, convoys of vehicles should be broken after every five vehicles instead of 10 (excluding security vehicles).

Public gatherings and rallies can be held subject to adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The district election officer should identify in advance dedicated grounds for public gatherings with clearly marked entry and exit points.

In all such identified grounds, the district election officer should put markers in advance to ensure social distancing norms are followed by the attendees.

The district election officer and district superintendent of police should ensure that the number of attendees does not exceed the limit prescribed by the State Disaster Management Authority for public gatherings, the commission said.

"This court can't tell CEC what to do. CEC will consider everything," said the court as it declined to entertain a PIL.

Bihar will be the first state where assembly elections will be held amid the pandemic. The polls are likely to be held sometime in October-November.



