COVID-19: Bengaluru reports 1,714 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday

Karnataka reported 3,649 cases, taking its total tally of active cases to 44,140

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru reported 1,714 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With 520 people discharged after recovery, the total number of active cases in the city is 26,746. Deaths related to COVID-19 went up to 720 in the state with 22 people succumbing to the virus in one day.

Overall, Karnataka reported 3,649 cases and 61 deaths on Tuesday. With 1,664 people discharged after recovery, the state has 44,140 active cases and a death toll of 1,464.

A media bulletin released on Tuesday evening said that a total of 43,904 tests were conducted in the day, out of which 23,885 were RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests and 19,328 were antigen based kits. The test results of 4,475 samples are awaited.

Seven districts reported more than 100 cases, which included Kolar (103), Hassan (107), Uttara Kannada (109), Yadgir (117), Mysuru(135), Dakshina Kannada (149) and Ballari (193).

Among the 44,140 patients undergoing treatment, a total of 583 persons are being treated in intensive care units (ICU). Authorities said that 336 out of the 583 are from Bengaluru while Kalaburagi has 36 such patients. No other district in the state has more than 25 patients.

Of the 61 deaths reported on Tuesday, only four patients were not designated as Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza like illness (ILI) patients. Among these, 27 people were aged over 60.

Only 12 people were reported to not have any comorbidities. The state government said that most of the deceased patients had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.