COVID-19: All Bengaluru zones record more recoveries than cases on Tuesday

Bengaluru reported 3,082 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries crossed 4,100.

Bengaluru has been reporting 3,000 COVID-19 cases almost daily save a few days in the recent past, and on Tuesday too, it reported 3,082 new patients. However, the city recorded a higher number of recoveries than new cases at 4,145 on this day.

All of Bengaluruâ€™s zones recorded a higher number of recoveries than coronavirus cases, with Bomannahalli showing the steepest difference â€“ while around 200 COVID-19 patients are from there, the zone saw over 500 recoveries.

While Bengaluru west and Yelahanka accounted for 16% of the new cases each â€“ the highest â€“ Bengaluru east and south recorded 15% and 14% respectively. Bomannahalli accounted for 13%, RR Nagara 11% and Dasarahalli for 4% of cases. A majority of the patients continue to be in the 30 to 35 age group. The same group saw the most recoveries as well. Of the 26 deaths, a majority were in the 60 to 69 age group.

Over the last 10 days, Bengaluruâ€™s west zone has accounted for 18% of the COVID-19 cases, south zone for 16%, east zone 15%, Bomannahalli 13%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura 12% each, Yelahanka 9% and Dasarahalli for 5% of the cases.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not updated its containment zone numbers for at least three days now. So the number of active containment zones as per the last update remains at 21,558, while 11,582 (35%) have returned to normal status. Most of the active containment zones are in RR Nagara. The total number of containment zones in the city is at 33,140.

The recovery rate in Bengaluru is at 78.73%, while the active rate is at 19.92%. Positivity rate is pegged at 13.80%, and the fatality rate due to COVID-19 is 1.35%.