The reduction will not impact the basic pay, house rent allowance and variable, dearness allowance, the airline said in an office order.

National carrier Air India has decided to reduce 10% of allowances paid to all employees, except cabin crew, for a period of three months to tide over the economic fallout of Covid-19.

The reduction is effective from March 2020's salary.

The reduction will not impact the basic pay, house rent allowance and variable, dearness allowance, the airline said in an office order seen by IANS.

According to the order, Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted aviation industry, both in the domestic as well in the international sectors and that the insurmountable dip in revenue calls for stringent measures to reduce costs.

"All airlines have taken drastic steps to survive the current crisis and an urgent need is felt to take steps to curtail costs to mitigate the current financial crisis," the order said.

The decision was taken in an emergency Executive Management Committee meet which was held on March 18, 202.

In the cost reduction plan, the airline intends to renegotiate with lessors and hotels to reduce rates.

"Special drive to be undertaken to recover all pending dues from Government Departments in a time bound manner. An aggressive action is required by the concerned offices in the region as well at the Headquarters to collect the amount by the end of current Financial Year 2019-2020," the order said.

"In view of reduction in passenger load due to Covid-19, cargo sale to be aggressively taken up for optimal utilisation of available space or load to ensure maximum revenue."

This comes after GoAir announced that it has terminated contracts of expat pilots amid curtailed operations due to the pandemic. The airline also put a short-term rotational leave without pay programme in place. This, it said "will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of employees stay away from the workplace for a month at a time to ensure business continuity."

Following this, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced that the airline was instituting pay cuts for senior employees and he would himself take the highest cut of 25%. "With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of the airline industry is now at stake," Dutta said in his email to employees. "We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash."

